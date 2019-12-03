Viral video: Tiger chases tourist jeep in Ranthambore National Park, twitter reacts

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Most tourists who visit sanctuaries and national park want to spot a tiger but a pack of tourists had their hearts in their mouths when a tiger decided to chase their open jeep.

In a 19-second long video, a fierce tiger is seen chasing a safari jeep as the driver tries to outrun it. The tiger only slows down after the open jeep goes in the reverse direction and speeds away.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Tiger chases a tourist vehicle in Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur. (1 December 2019) pic.twitter.com/CqsyyPfYn2 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

The slip has garnered a lot of attention from the audience. While some wonder that the animal was egged by the tourists, others suggest that he was just trying to play while a few others say that it is an invasion of their natural habitat.

Imagine how the animals feel...it's like some people would keep breaking into your house all the time, regularly. Doesn't make for happy animals! — Rahulito (@Rahulito2) December 2, 2019

He just wanted to play pakdam pakdai..... With his teeths, and claws. — Captain Jack Sparrow ðð (@iamthunder847) December 2, 2019

Seems that they entered it's region. Tigers do not tolerate that. — à¬¨à­à­à¬¾à­à¬ªà¬¤à¬¿ à¬¬à¬à¬¶à­ à¬à­à¬·à­à¬£ (Nyayapati Vamshi Krishna) (@nvkcivil20) December 2, 2019

It must be a tigress with her cubs nearby. — ShafiMohhamedKhatana (@mohhamed_shafi) December 2, 2019

The video has been viewed over 35000 times.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates