Viral video: Tiger chases tourist jeep in Ranthambore National Park, twitter reacts

Published: Dec 03, 2019, 12:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

In a 19-second long video, a fierce tiger is seen chasing a safari jeep as the driver tries to outrun it

This image has been used for representational purposes only
Most tourists who visit sanctuaries and national park want to spot a tiger but a pack of tourists had their hearts in their mouths when a tiger decided to chase their open jeep.

In a 19-second long video, a fierce tiger is seen chasing a safari jeep as the driver tries to outrun it. The tiger only slows down after the open jeep goes in the reverse direction and speeds away.

The slip has garnered a lot of attention from the audience. While some wonder that the animal was egged by the tourists, others suggest that he was just trying to play while a few others say that it is an invasion of their natural habitat.

The video has been viewed over 35000 times.

