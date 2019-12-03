Viral video: Tiger chases tourist jeep in Ranthambore National Park, twitter reacts
In a 19-second long video, a fierce tiger is seen chasing a safari jeep as the driver tries to outrun it
Most tourists who visit sanctuaries and national park want to spot a tiger but a pack of tourists had their hearts in their mouths when a tiger decided to chase their open jeep.
In a 19-second long video, a fierce tiger is seen chasing a safari jeep as the driver tries to outrun it. The tiger only slows down after the open jeep goes in the reverse direction and speeds away.
#WATCH Rajasthan: Tiger chases a tourist vehicle in Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur. (1 December 2019) pic.twitter.com/CqsyyPfYn2— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019
The slip has garnered a lot of attention from the audience. While some wonder that the animal was egged by the tourists, others suggest that he was just trying to play while a few others say that it is an invasion of their natural habitat.
Imagine how the animals feel...it's like some people would keep breaking into your house all the time, regularly. Doesn't make for happy animals!— Rahulito (@Rahulito2) December 2, 2019
He just wanted to play pakdam pakdai..... With his teeths, and claws.— Captain Jack Sparrow ðð (@iamthunder847) December 2, 2019
Seems that they entered it's region. Tigers do not tolerate that.— à¬¨ààà¬¾àà¬ªà¬¤à¬¿ à¬¬à¬à¬¶à à¬àà¬·àà¬£ (Nyayapati Vamshi Krishna) (@nvkcivil20) December 2, 2019
It must be a tigress with her cubs nearby.— ShafiMohhamedKhatana (@mohhamed_shafi) December 2, 2019
The video has been viewed over 35000 times.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe