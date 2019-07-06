Virar Crime: Angry husband murders wife for constantly taunting him

crime

According to the police sources, the victim's dead body was found in the pool of blood with multiple injuries on her body

Representational picture

The Virar police on Friday arrested a 55-year-old angry husband for killing his 50-year-old wife for constantly taunting him for not fathering a child. The victim identified as Umarani Gupta was allegedly found murdered at her residence in at Kopari Naka, Virar on Thursday.

According to the police sources, Umarani's dead body was found in the pool of blood with multiple injuries on her body. The complaint was registered by her husband Shyam Gupta. During the investigation, the police found the bedroom cupboard open. Shyam Gupta said that cash and jewellery amounting to Rs 3 lakh was missing. Initially, a case under section 302 (Punishment for murder), 394 (causing hurt in committing robbery) and 449 (House-trespass in order to commit offence) of IPC was registered in the Virar police station against unknown accused they were investigating the case. On further investigation, the Virar police cross-examined Shyam who then confessed to the crime.

Also Read: Wife spends hours chatting with male friends on Facebook, husband kills her

An official from Virar police station said, "Shyam said that whatever money he was earning from his job, he used to give all of it to his wife. On the day of the incident, he said he needed some money to pay the loan EMI for which she refused. She even taunted that for not fathering any kids that instantly riled him up. He got angry and began beating her with an iron road, flower pot and grinding stone killing her. To cover up the crime, he ransacked the cupboard to seem that the house was burgled."

Hemant Katkar, PRO Palghar police said that the case was solved by Virar police within 24 hours and the accused was arrested.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Husband kills wife over extra-marital affair in Kandivli

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates