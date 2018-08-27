Virat Kohli, Jwala Gutta, Virender Sehwag celebrate Raksha Bandhan

other-sports

This is how Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Jwala Gutta, Ajinkya Rahane celebrated Raksha Bandhan

'Ganju ji' celebrates Raksha Bandhan



Former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag posted these pictures with his sisters Anju and Manju and tweeted: "Celebrating the wonderful inseparable bond that is Raksha Bandhan. With my lovely sisters Anju ji and Manju ji, I Ganju ji Wishing you all a very #HappyRakshaBhandan."

Gutta's gem



India's doubles badminton star Jwala Gutta posted this picture with her brother and simply wrote: "Mera Bhai."

Ajinkya misses Apurva



India cricket team's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is currently in England on national duty, couldn't be home for Raksha Bandhan. But he did have a sweet message for his sister Apurva. "Today on Raksha Bandhan, I miss having my rakhi tied by you, just like every year. You are the best sister one could ask for!#HappyRakshaBandhan."

Virat relives rakhi memories



India cricket captain Virat Kohli posted this picture and captioned it: "Throwback to fond memories with @bhawna_kohli_dhingra didi Wishing a very Happy #Rakhi to all the sisters around the world. #Rakhshabandhan."

