Virat Kohli: Not carried away by number of social media followers

cricket

"My focus is on doing the normal things. Staying in the present and focussing on what I need to do in my sport and in my life. I do not want to get too attached to anything else because it can get dangerous," said Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli yesterday said he does not get carried away by the large number of followers he has on social media.Kohli, who has 90 million followers combined on Twitter and Facebook, said he has never given a thought to the number of followers.

"I have never sat down and given a thought to the fact that I have 90 million followers," Kohli said in a video chat with former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist. "If you start thinking about it, you can get carried away pretty quickly. My focus is on doing the normal things. Staying in the present and focussing on what I need to do in my sport and in my life. I do not want to get too attached to anything else because it can get dangerous," he added.

"I understand that this is going to end one day and I don't want to be addicted to something that I will not have in future. My focus is on doing the normal things — staying in the present and focussing on what I need to do in my sport and in my life." Kohli is currently leading India in the first of the four-match Test series at Adelaide.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates