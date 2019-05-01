Virat Kohli steals alone time with Anushka Sharma to celebrate her 31st birthday

bollywood

Cricketer Virat Kohli marks actor-wife Anushka Sharma's 31st birthday at popular Bengaluru hotel

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

With the prying eyes of the paparazzi giving them little opportunity to spend alone time together, Virat Kohli decided to whisk away birthday girl and wife Anushka Sharma for an intimate dinner in Bengaluru. mid-day hears that the cricketer has planned a do at a popular hotel for the actor, who celebrates her 31st birthday today.

A source says, "There is so much attention [being given] to them that they decided to make this celebration a private affair. They will spend the day with each other. With Virat free from IPL [Indian Premier League] duties today, he planned an intimate dinner for the two of them. He has locked the venue and a specially curated meal has been organised. It will be a vegan meal that includes Anushka's favourite dishes."

The duo, we're told, will dive headlong into prep for their subsequent projects, soon. "After the IPL, Virat gets into practice sessions for the World Cup matches. Anushka resumes her film commitments in Mumbai."

