Virat Kohli wins CEAT International Cricketer of the Year award

Shikhar Dhawan won the International Batsman of the Year award while Rashid Khan bagged T20 Bowler of the Year

Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli has emerged as the International Cricketer of the Year at the CEAT Cricket Ratings awards which were presented in Mumbai tonight.

The 29-year-old cricketer had a memorable last season with the bat. Batsman Rohit Sharma collected the award on behalf of Virat Kohli. Among other awards, opener Shikhar Dhawan was presented the International Batsman of the Year Award, while New Zealand pace sensation Trent Boult won International Bowler of the Year Award.

Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan, who impressed everyone with his skills in the recently concluded Indian Premier League grabbing 21 wickets, was presented with the T20 Bowler of the Year Award. New Zealand swashbuckling opening batsman Colin Munro won the T20 Batsman of the Year Award.

Woman cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, who single-handedly took the team to the final of the ICC Women's World Cup with her breathtaking knock of 171 not out against Australia in the semi-final,won the Outstanding Innings of the Year Award. Mayank Agarwal, who had a dream domestic season with the bat for Karnataka, was given the Domestic Player of the Year Award.

Agarwal, who received the award at the hands of former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar, termed the past year as fantastic. Eighteen-year-old Shubhman Gill, who made his mark in the U19 World Cup in Australia and the IPL while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders, was the U19 Player of the Year award.

Former Australian all-rounder and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody praised Gill saying he understood the game and had game awareness. Swashbuckling West Indian batsman Chris Gayle was presented with the Popular Choice Award. Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed on former India stumper Farokh Engineer.

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar praised Engineer saying he was an outstanding wicket-keeper and a dynamic opening batsman. Engineer hailed Rashid Khan saying he was a great ambassador for his country Afghanistan. "I love his attitude towards the game. He is always smiling and looks to be enjoying. Sorry you didn't enjoy much yesterday. But keep up that spirit. You're a great ambassador for your country. I think you should be the Prime Minister of Afghanistan", said Engineer while praising Khan, who emerged as the second highest wicket-taker in the just concluded IPL.

