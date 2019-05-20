Virat Kohli's side similar to MS Dhoni's 2007 T20 champs: Lalchand Rajput

cricket-world-cup

Virat Kohli (left) and MS Dhoni

India's 2007 ICC World Twenty20-winning team cricket manager and current Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput reckons the Virat Kohli-led Indian team for this month's World Cup are similar to the 2007 T20 side which triumphed in South Africa.

That team had a lot of all-round ability. There was Yuvraj Singh, who was vice-captain along with the Pathan brothers - Yusuf and Irfan, the three main all-rounders. "All-rounders make a lot of difference and I think we have got good ones now as well. We also have a very strong top three and that's very important. Earlier, there was Virender Sehwag.

Lalchand Rajput

Now we have got Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and then Hardik Pandya, the X-factor. MS Dhoni as usual, is a great finisher so India have a very well-balanced team. This team should definitely win the World Cup," said Rajput. Apart from batting and the team's all-round abilities, Rajput felt India have one of the best bowling attacks. "India are very well equipped," concluded Rajput.

