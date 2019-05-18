Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer with 100 million social media followers!

cricket-world-cup

Virat Kohli has Facebook (37.1 million), Twitter (29.4 million) and Instagram (33.5 million) to his name.

Virat Kohli becomes first Indian cricketer with 100 million social media followers!

Hold your breath! It's not Sachin Tendulkar, nor is it Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but Virat Kohli who is the Indian cricketer with the most fan following on social media ever.

The Indian cricket captain, who also plays and captains for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League has outpaced his seniors Sachin Tendulkar as well as MS Dhoni on social media with a whopping 100 million followers. Another feather in Kohli's cap!

All his fans are aware that Virat Kohli is quite the active person on social media with funny, personal as well as inspiration posts on all accounts. Whether Virat Kohli is praised or trolled, he cannot be ignored and it has worked out pretty well for him, needless to say.

Virat Kohli and batsman Rishabh Pant recently signed up as official brand ambassadors of a wellness company in order to promote their latest line of products.

The wellness company released a new advertisement which had Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant displaying their rapping skills.

Virat Kohli took to social networking website Twitter in order to share the new ad with his cricket fans. After millions of his die-hard fans saw the ad, they obviously did not find it 'cool'. However, he and Pant were massively trolled online by the fans, however, some found it pretty cool.

With the World Cup around the corner, India captain Virat Kohli has revealed that the presence of former skipper M.S. Dhoni in the team, especially behind the stumps, is "priceless". Kohli said the selflessness with which Dhoni conducts himself makes him a delight to play alongside.

"The fact is Dhoni is among the smartest guys in the game. Behind the stumps, as I said, he's priceless. It gives me the freedom to do my thing. Someone like MS is a wealth of experience," Kohli told the Times of India in an interview.

"What can I say about him. My career started under him and few have seen him from so close over the last few years as I have. There's one thing about MS that's far more important than anything else -- and there's a lot to him.

