Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant get majorly trolled for rapping in new ad

cricket

Kohli shares his new advertisement pairing with Rishabh Pant with fans on Twitter; the reaction was not quite positive

Indian captain Virat Kohli and batsman Rishabh Pant recently signed up as official brand ambassadors of a wellness company in order to promote their latest line of products.

The wellness company released a new advertisement which had Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant displaying their rapping skills. First off Virat Kohli goes, "Walking like a dude, feeling all cool, you've got the look, you're gonna rule." This is before he asks Rishabh Pant, "hey man all set for tonight?" Rishabh Pant then enters with his rap that goes, "Paint the town red, 'cos Virat says so.. Virat then intervenes and raps to Pant, "But before you go out, dear bro, that pimple's got to go."

Virat Kohli took to social networking website Twitter in order to share the new ad with his cricket fans. After millions of his die-hard fans saw the ad, they obviously did not find it 'cool'.

Virat Kohli fans on Twitter wasted no time in sharing their views on the advertisement. Here is what some of them had to say.

ð — out of context jofra archer (@absycric) May 16, 2019

I was excited since yesterday for this? ð — Sharique ð (@ShariqueAghaz) May 16, 2019

Hahah how do these guys sign up to do shit like this is beyond me ð — Rohit Suresh (@rohitkadaksures) May 16, 2019

Is that Ashish Nehra in the background ðð — Babaji Ka Thullu (@BabajiKaThullu4) May 16, 2019

Bro please delete before anyone sees — Ajayan (@_ajayans) May 17, 2019

Commenting on the association, Virat Kohli, Captain, Indian Cricket Team, said, “I am very excited to be a part of the brand and be the ambassador. It is a trusted brand and one of my favourite brands too! I have been a patron of their products for a long time now. I look forward to a long association!"

Rishabh Pant, Cricketer, Indian Cricket Team, said, "I am very happy to be associated with the brand and it has helped people lead happier and healthier lives for over 88 years, and I am proud to be the brand ambassador. Youngsters like me are always looking for good products to fulfil our grooming needs, and this provides the perfect solution. Looking forward to a fruitful association!"

Top Sports Stories

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates