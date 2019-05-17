Hardik Pandya and brother Krunal twinning in fluorescent. See photo!

cricket

Hardik Pandya is part of the 15-man Indian squad for the upcoming World 2019 Cup and is expected to leave his mark on the showpiece with his exploits

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya

Mumbai Indians star cricketers and brothers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya made a major impact at the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2019 tournament last week. While Hardik Pandya clearly stole the show with his performance, his brother Krunal Pandya was not left far behind himself

Hardik Pandya is part of the 15-man Indian squad for the upcoming World 2019 Cup and is expected to leave his mark on the showpiece with his exploits. Along with India team-mate K L Rahul, Hardik was flown back from Australia after the duo made some controversial remarks on the chat show, 'Koffee with Karan' earlier this year.

Krunal Pandya is married to Pankhuri Sharma. Hardik Pandya shares a great relationship with his sister-in-law Pankhuri and the trio are often spotted chilling together at parties or on holidays.

View this post on Instagram Twinning coincidentally ð A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) onMay 16, 2019 at 3:49am PDT

Recently, former Indian explosive batsman Virender Sehwag heaped praises on Hardik Pandya. According to Sehwag, Hardik is one that has become irreplaceable in recent times. Hardik has played a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians' record fourth title triumph in the IPL recently, coming into the lucrative T20 league after enduring a tumultuous phase following his outrage-evoking remarks on women on a chat show. Having served the ensuing ban, the star all-rounder pummelled 402 runs in 15 innings in the IPL at a staggering strike rate of 191.42, and a highest score of 91.

Hardik Pandya had also recently tweeted acknowledging the Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his friend as well as a huge source of inspiration. Hardik Pandya's tweet went on to be named as the Golden Tweet of Indian Premier League 2019. "My inspiration, my friend, my brother, my legend," Pandya had captioned his photo with Dhoni after the Qualifier 1. Since it was put up online, the tweet has received over 16,000 retweets so far.

