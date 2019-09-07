Virendra Sehwag, Geeta Phogat laud ISRO's effort, says whole country proud of them

On Saturday, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took to social networking site Twitter and lauded the team of scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their hard work and dedication while asserting that the morale of the country is still high and is hopeful that the country will be successful in near future.

Khwaab Adhoora raha par Hauslein Zinda hain ,

Isro woh hai, jahaan mushkilein Sharminda hain .

Hum Honge Kaaamyab #Chandrayan2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 7, 2019

After ISRO chief K Sivan announced the loss of communication with lander Vikram, Sehwag who tweeted in Hindi said that the dream remains unfulfilled but the morale is alive. Wrestler Geeta Phogat took to Twitter and congratulated the ISRIO team. In her tweet, Geeta said that those who try are never defeated.

BJP leader and former Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir shared a heartwarming video where PM Narendra Modi is seen consoling ISRO chief K Sivan. While sharing the video, Gambhir said that these pictures define India and define humanity. India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya also took to Twitter and congratulated the ISRO team. In his tweet, Pandya said that the IRSO team always keeps increasing their boundaries.

As cricketers, we try to knock it out of the park but you @isro have shown us how you’ll keep increasing your boundaries. Keep inspiring! #ProudOfISRO ð®ð³ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 7, 2019

In an official statement, ISRO chief K. Sivan had said that the communication with lander Vikram was lost when the lander was descending towards the moon. He also said that the lander was at an altitude of 2.1 km over the moon's South Pole where it was due to land.

Koshish karne walo ki kabhi har nahi hoti.. we r very proud of you @isro and all our scientist..Hindustan Zindabad ð®ð³ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 7, 2019

We started and we will reach the finish line...Proud of @isro proud of our ð®ð³ #Chandrayaan2 #ISRO — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 7, 2019

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh lauded the efforts of ISRO. In his tweet, Singh said that India is very proud of ISRO and all the scientists. Cricketer Irfan Pathan Irfan Pathan said that he was optimistic that there was something better to come. Patahnsaid that we will reach the finish line soon.

The soft landing of Chandraayan lander Vikram did not go according to plan as it lost contact with the ground station moments before the scheduled landing had to take place. Although the communication with Chandrayaan-2 has been lost, the Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon.

Also Read: Your work is not in vain, says Rahul Gandhi to ISRO

With inputs from agencies

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates