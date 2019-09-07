Your work is not in vain, says Rahul Gandhi to ISRO

On Saturday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hailed ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan-2 mission. The Congress leader said that the passion and dedication of the ISRIO team is an inspiration to every Indian and that their hard work is not in vain. Terming it as a success, Gandhi said that the mission has laid the foundation for many more path-breaking Indian space missions in the near future.

Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions. ð®ð³ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 6, 2019

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came hours after the much-anticipated Vikram lander lost the communication signal moments before its landing on the moon. Taking to social networking site Twitter, Gandhi extended his wishes to the ISRO team for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission.

#Chandrayaan2 mission is a testimony that ISRO’s scientists have traversed the new frontiers of space & made every Indian proud



We see it as a new opportunity to surge ahead & reach greater heights. Future is only brighter to achieve new feats & heights!https://t.co/QYyVMVfyuQ — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 7, 2019

Besides Rahul Gandhi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Surjewala said that ISRO has traversed the new frontiers of space and made every citizen in the country proud.

In his tweet, the Congress spokesperson also said that the future is only brighter to achieve new feats and heights for ISRO. ISRO chairman K. Sivan said that communication with lander Vikram was lost when the lander was descending towards the moon early and was at an altitude of 2.1 km over the moon's South Pole where it was due to land.

With inputs from IANS

