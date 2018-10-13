Vishal Dadlani hopes to get solo pilot license soon

bollywood

Vishal Dadlani says he is a licensed paraglider, and is hoping to get a solo pilot license by the end of this year

Vishal Dadlani

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani says he is a licensed paraglider, and is hoping to get a solo pilot license by the end of this year. "I am quite adventurous in life and had been learning paragliding for two years. Now I am a licensed paraglider. Also, hopefully (I am) going to get my solo pilot license too by end of this year," Dadlani said in a statement to IANS.

Dadlani spoke about being an adventure junkie when he appeared on Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua, hosted by comedienne Mallika Dua. The show is aired on TLC. Asked about the weirdest food he has ever tried, the composer said that he had tried all possible creatures he can, like scorpion, cricket, worm and octopus.

