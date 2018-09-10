Vishal Mishra: I feel more satisfied when creating music

music

Vishal Mishra on why he enjoys composing over singing

Vishal Mishra

Vishal Mishra says he prefers to be known as a music composer rather than a singer. "I sing because I compose, and I compose so that apart from me, others can render the songs too. When you compose, you create [something]. Singing comes at the execution stage," he says.

A self-taught musician, Race 3 composer Mishra, who rendered the chartbuster, Rafta Rafta for the recently released, Yamla Pagala Deewana Phir Se, says this is his first attempt at recreating a classic.

"I did not add lines [to it]. It is my ode to the legends [Kishore Kumar and Kalyanji Anandji] behind it. I don't believe in tampering with lyrics." Also in the pipeline is his single, Ae Zindagi, featuring Asha Bhosale, Suresh Wadkar, Alka Yagnik, Abhijeet, Sonu Nigam and Shaan. "It will be one song with six legends. They will render the same track in their unique way." His upcoming films include Sooraj Pancholi's Time To Dance and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi.

