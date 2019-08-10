Vision Zero launched to reduce accidents on old Mumbai-Pune highway

mumbai

The suggestions by the project, a tie-up between MSRDC, Save LIFE foundation and Volkswagen, has already seen a fall on accidents on the Mumbai-Pune highway

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

In order to prevent the road accidents on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway (NH-48), the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) along with Save LIFE Foundation and Volkswagen group have announced a project named Vision Zero on Friday. The suggestion of the project, a tie-up between MSRDC, Save LIFE Foundation and Volkswagen, has already seen a fall on accidents on the Mumbai-Pune highway.

As the old Mumbai Pune highway has a parallel highway with the Mumbai Pune expressway adjacent to it, many accidents are said to have taken place over the years on this arterial road. Thus, to prevent and reduce the number of accidents in this link, the MSRDC along with Save LIFE foundation Volkswagen public health Department and home department has started the project in presence of former Chief secretary Jayant Bhatia, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP-Traffic) Vinay Kargaonkar, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) managing director Radheshyam Mopalwar among other dignitaries.

In 2016 MSRDC had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the New Delhi-based non-governmental organisation to reduce accident on Mumbai Pune expressway. According to a press release issued by MSRDC, talking on the occasion, Vinay Kargaonkar informed that 80% of the road accidents happened due of human errors like overspeeding, not wearing a seatbelt, not wearing helmets, rash driving and more.

MSRDC officials also said that there has been reduced in accidents on Mumbai Pune expressway because of the suggestions and implementations given by Save LIFE Foundation and this will also help in reducing mishaps on the old Mumbai Pune highway.

