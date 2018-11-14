Viswanathan Anand sees three seasons for three chess formats in future

other-sports

Viswanathan Anand, the reigning world rapid chess champion, also said the constant zigzagging of the three formats was unhelpful

Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand interacts with chess enthusiasts on the sidelines of Chess India 2018 Tournament, in Kolkata, Monday, Nov 12, 2018. Pic/PTI

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand reckons three separate seasons for the three formats of the game in future. "Perhaps one day we will have seasons where there will be a classical season, then the blitz season and the rapid season," Anand said on the sidelines of the Tata Steel Chess India here.

Anand, the reigning world rapid chess champion, also said the constant zigzagging of the three formats was unhelpful. Internationally, chess is played in three formats of classical, blitz and rapid, the main difference being time allotted to make a move.

Some players are more competent in one format while others are equally proficient in all three. "Right now this constant zigzagging, I find it quite unhelpful," the 48-year-old, who won the World Rapid title in 2003 an 2017, said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever