Viswanathan Anand suffers defeat against Fabiano Caruana in Norway

Viswanathan Anand

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand went down fighting against Fabiano Caruana of United States in the eighth and penultimate round to slip to fifth spot in the Altibox Norway Chess tournament here yesterday

After jumping to joint lead following a crushing victory over Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, Anand could not repeat the magic and Caruana deserved all the credit for taking chances. The win against Vachier-Lagrave had came after five draws and one battle against Chinese Ding Liren that was declared as a non-played game after the latter withdrew.

