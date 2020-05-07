Vivek Dahiya cooks pasta; wifey Divyanka Tripathi can't help but kiss his hand!
In a video that has gone viral, TV couple Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi can be seen indulging in some lockdown shenanigans and PDA!
Everyone seems to be cooking during the coronavirus lockdown. Hidden chefs seem to be awakened in almost all celebrities, and they've been giving us some major cooking goals. Recently, a video featuring TV's favourite couple, Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi, has gone viral.
In the video, we can see that Vivek Dahiya has cooked some delicious-looking pasta, and it doesn't just look yummy, but it is yummy! And who better than wifey Divyanka to rate her husband's cooking skills? Take a look at the video below:
Vivek Dahiya, pretending to be Italian, is funny, while Divyanka Tripathi is entertaining with her amusing expressions!
The couple has been on a cooking spree ever since the lockdown started. From Paneer Tikka to Kashmiri Pulao, Vivek and Divyanka have been whipping up a storm in their kitchen.
Vivek and Divyanka first met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and after several months of dating, the two got married in 2016. Speaking about working with Divyanka again, Vivek told IANS, "I know our fans are waiting for long to see Divyanka and me together on the screen... I also want to work with her again... It's just that I am waiting for some right project to come our way. If the project is right and the script looks interesting, we would definitely give a heads-up."
Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are on a cooking spree. From working out together to trying their hand on various cuisine, the actress has done it all during her lockdown period! "Shakahari saatvik paushtik bhartiya pasta khichdi, "Pasta-e-Hind." Bringing my inner chef out! #PastaEHind #MadeWithLove #HusbandTurnsChef [sic]" All pictures/Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's Instagram account
The actress also shared a funny video where she is seen fighting the virus, but in a different way! "To those who are still not sitting back at home and spreading Virus... Zyada daring mat bano na!! Thoda Corona se daro na!! #StayHome [sic]"
Divyanka also shared a video to stay safe. She also took the #SafeHandChallenge like a boss! "For those who missed several other #HandWash videos and are still washing hands in old fashioned buckets. Posting it cuz I was nominated...but isn't it a good reminder too? @ektaravikapoor...finally kar dikhaya! @smritiiraniofficial [sic]"
In one of the posts, Divyanka Tripathi expressed how much she miss roads and long drives! "Haven't sat in a car since so long! Oh those days! @delhi.times Our #SundayMuse #DivyankaTripathiDahiya making us miss those road trips! [sic]"
While Divyanka Tripathi missed something, Vivek Dahiya found his new love, and it was really a revelation! "New found love. Wish I had started before. #Shirshasana #Headstand #InvertedYogaPose #Yoga [sic]"
Here's what Divyanka Tripathi made. It was none other than #KashmiriPulao for two... "And it tasted good," shared Divyanka!
On one of the days, Divyanka Tripathi also cooked some tikkas. "Homemade #PaneerTikka anyone? Pati loved it...and why won't he...he has to be home next 21 days! [sic]"
Its Quarantine And Chill for the duo right now, apart from being safe and healthy!
