Vivek Dahiya cooks pasta; wifey Divyanka Tripathi can't help but kiss his hand!

Everyone seems to be cooking during the coronavirus lockdown. Hidden chefs seem to be awakened in almost all celebrities, and they've been giving us some major cooking goals. Recently, a video featuring TV's favourite couple, Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi, has gone viral.

In the video, we can see that Vivek Dahiya has cooked some delicious-looking pasta, and it doesn't just look yummy, but it is yummy! And who better than wifey Divyanka to rate her husband's cooking skills? Take a look at the video below:

Vivek Dahiya, pretending to be Italian, is funny, while Divyanka Tripathi is entertaining with her amusing expressions!

The couple has been on a cooking spree ever since the lockdown started. From Paneer Tikka to Kashmiri Pulao, Vivek and Divyanka have been whipping up a storm in their kitchen.

Vivek and Divyanka first met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and after several months of dating, the two got married in 2016. Speaking about working with Divyanka again, Vivek told IANS, "I know our fans are waiting for long to see Divyanka and me together on the screen... I also want to work with her again... It's just that I am waiting for some right project to come our way. If the project is right and the script looks interesting, we would definitely give a heads-up."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news