Vivek Oberoi on Modi biopic delay: They cannot deter us

Vivek Oberoi, who will be seen playing the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the forthcoming biopic, shared a video of himself talking about the film's release on Twitter

Vivek Oberoi

Amidst the controversy over election rule violations by the makers of PM Narendra Modi biopic, the film's lead actor Vivek Anand Oberoi said the delay caused by "strong opponents" will not deter them. He said, "We all have put in efforts to make a film PM Narendra Modi, which we wanted to share with you on April 5 but some people put us in so much of tough time that we couldn't make it... We are trying that we come and show you the film on April 11."

The 42-year-old actor thanked the "Indian judiciary for giving justice" and the audience for giving their support. He added, "On Monday, we are being taken to the Supreme Court. We are hopeful that we will get blessings and support from there as well... Me and My team would like to thank you because you support gives us courage... We are feeling lonely right now... When you send your blessings and supports.... We feel stronger."

Vivek said that stronger opponents cannot unnerve him or the makers. "Even though our date has been delayed, we are undeterred. There are powerful people who are standing against us including many renowned lawyers of the Supreme Court. But we are certain that they can delay us, but cannot deter us," he said.

Vivek also tweeted to Congress President Rahul Gandhi moments before putting out the video. "Dear Rahul Gandhiji, on Monday morning in the Honourable Supreme Court, will you also try to stop your alliance partner Lalu Prasadji's autobiography? Or is it just our film you're after?" he asked.

The makers of PM Narendra Modi deferred the release from April 5, following the Supreme Court's decision to set the date to hear a plea seeking to block the movie's release, for April 8. Earlier, producer Sandip Ssingh and other makers of PM Narendra Modi received flak for planning to release the movie on April 12, just a day after the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections. Its release date was then preponed to April 5.

However, a plea by Aman Panwar, a Congress spokesman, contends that the release of the Modi biopic ahead of the election would disturb the level playing field. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film narrates the story of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister. The makers have now announced that the biopic will release on April 11, when the Lok Sabha elections begin.

