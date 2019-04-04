PM Narendra Modi biopic's release delayed by a week

bollywood

PM Narendra Modi biopic starring Vivek Oberoi as Modi gets postponed due to non-clearance of the film from the CBFC

Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi in this film's poster.

Omung Kumar helmed, the Narendra Modi biopic has been delayed by a week than its scheduled release date, April 5. Due to non-clearance from the Central Board of Certification (CBFC), the film starring Vivek Oberoi will release on April 12, reports India Today.

On the other hand, the Examining Committee says that it has no objection to the film's release, barring a few scenes, which they've asked to change, reports the portal. Also, a petition was filed in the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on the release of the Modi biopic. Apparently, April 12 was the original release date of the Vivek Oberoi-starrer.

The film got mired in controversy for reportedly violating the model code of conduct. Talking about it, Balasaheb Patil, President Art and Culture president of Maharashtra State had earlier told mid-day, "We have warned the Theatre Association in Pune and on Friday we will be filing moral code of conduct violation by BJP. As this biopic that is an attempt to influence voters, we will report to the administration that the movie is a violation of the election code of conduct. If this movie is released, the theatres they will have to bear consequences and the film producers, distributors and administration will be responsible for it."

While the opposition is calling this film a BJP propaganda plotted before the elections, actor Vivek Oberoi says that he doesn't consider this film as a propaganda film.

While talking to India Today Television, Vivek said, "It is just a coincidence that the film is releasing ahead of the election. It is not a propaganda film. I am an individual who has a credible body of work over the last 18 years, more than 45 films and more than 26-27 awards. So I stand my ground there. I don't need to make him appear as a hero. He is a hero to billions of people across the world."

