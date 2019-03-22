NCP opposes biopic on Narendra Modi; says it violates election code of conduct

national

In Pune, once the trailer was out, the NCP warned the Pune theatre association to avoid showcasing the movie or bear consequences. The NCP was supported by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)

Soon after the Bollywood movie trailer on the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was out, the opposition on Thursday strongly opposed claiming that it is violating moral Code of Conduct of election. The teaser trailer of the biopic was released on Thursday.

In Pune, once the trailer was out, the NCP warned the Pune theatre association to avoid showcasing the movie or bear consequences. The NCP was supported by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).



Speaking to mid-day, Balashaheb Patil, President Art and Culture president of Maharashtra State said, "We have warned the Theatre Association in Pune and on Friday we will be filing moral code of conduct violation by BJP. As this biopic that is an attempt to influence voters, we will report to the administration that the movie is a violation of the election code of conduct. If this movie is released, the theatres they will have to bear consequences and the film producers, distributors and administration will be responsible for it."

Actor Vivek Oberoi plays the lead role in the upcoming biopic on Narendra Modi. Besides Vivek, the film also stars Suresh Oberoi, Barkha Sengupta, Prashant Narayanan, Darshan Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Anjan Shrivastav, Karan Patel and Akshat R Saluja. The film is produced by Sandip Ssingh.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi biopic violating Election Commission rules?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates