Horoscope today, August 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 25.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

This is the right time to go ahead with plans made, even though you don’t know what the future holds. Have faith in the universe.

Cosmic tip: Just distance yourself from people who drain you.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Those attending seminars/workshops must remain totally focused. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Set up boundaries to protect your peace.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A slight difference of opinion can be let go of or discussed for a minute if it’s so important.

Cosmic tip: Choose inner calm and peace of mind. You don’t need to have all the answers.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Those wanting to sell property may have to wait some more time before they find a genuine buyer (make sure all relevant papers are there).

Cosmic tip: Pursue further studies if they will help career.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Singles find that special person who is their soulmate. The universe is in the mood to grant wishes, so make well-thought-out wishes.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this pleasure of buying whatever you want or need.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Career/business proceeds as expected. You are happy to deal with so much work. Those in a new job should take every day as learning experience.

Cosmic tip: Just live your life. Walk the path.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

What you are still missing will be within easy reach soon. Be patient. Eat something you enjoyed as a child.

Cosmic tip: Keep in mind, true strength isn’t loud or noisy; it’s mental quietness.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A black-and-white picture of what the client wants is reason for stretched out discussions.

Cosmic tip: Initiate talks with a friend who seems miffed for some reason (you have no clue why).

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Relationships may be under a cloud due to planetary positions, so be patient, speaking lovingly. Spend time with a friend.

Cosmic tip: Consciously try to create the life you long for (it is possible).

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Work at the office is inspiring and stimulating, with never before thought of ideas emerging from the mind.

Cosmic tip: Remember karma says you get what you give. It’s like an echo reaching for you.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Be practical as wisdom of experience makes you not ready to accept the first explanation. Remember to eat meals on time.

Cosmic tip: Remember, you can’t control the world, but you can control yourself.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Retail therapy is fun, but keep to within a pre-decided-on budget. An earlier made investment brings better returns than expected.

Cosmic tip: Use this karmic cycle to change your circumstances.