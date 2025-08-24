Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Malayali community to host grand Onam celebration at Navi Mumbai mall on September 6

Malayali community to host grand Onam celebration at Navi Mumbai mall on September 6

Updated on: 25 August,2025 12:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Renowned as the city's largest Onam celebration with participation from people across communities, the festival promises a spectacular showcase of Kerala's traditions, art, and unity

Malayali community to host grand Onam celebration at Navi Mumbai mall on September 6

The festivities will kick off with a mega flower display (Pookalam) at 10.30 am inside the mall, created by over 100 artists from the Seawoods Samajam.

Listen to this article
Malayali community to host grand Onam celebration at Navi Mumbai mall on September 6
x
00:00

Navi Mumbai is all set to witness one of its most vibrant cultural celebrations as Seawoods Malayali Samajam, in association with Nexus Mall, Seawoods, brings Onam Opulence 2025 on Saturday, September 6.

Navi Mumbai is all set to witness one of its most vibrant cultural celebrations as Seawoods Malayali Samajam, in association with Nexus Mall, Seawoods, brings Onam Opulence 2025 on Saturday, September 6.

Renowned as the city's largest Onam celebration with participation from people across communities, the festival promises a spectacular showcase of Kerala's traditions, art, and unity.



The festivities will kick off with a mega flower display (Pookalam) at 10:30 AM inside the mall, created by over 100 artists from the Seawoods Samajam.


Cultural programmes will follow from 4.30 pm to 9 pm, featuring traditional performances including Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Thiruvathirakkali, and Chendamelam, a Kerala drum ensemble. The evening will also see ethnic and folk dances, with Puthapattu making its debut at the event.

Adding a touch of Kerala’s rich mythology, walk-through characters portraying King Maveli, Parasurama, and Vamana will bring legends to life, delighting visitors of all ages. The event also includes a special attraction for social media enthusiasts, with exciting prizes for the best Instagram reels capturing the festive spirit.

Beyond being a celebration, #OnamOpulence stands as a festival of inclusivity and unity. The Seawoods Malayali Samajam, a prominent cultural society in Mumbai, has long championed Kerala’s heritage while supporting initiatives such as rehabilitation aid for flood-affected regions in Kerala.

Now in its sixth year of collaboration with Nexus Mall, #OnamOpulence has become a landmark cultural event in Mumbai, drawing participation not just from Malayalis but also from non-native communities, making it one of the most inclusive Onam festivities in India.

Details 

What: OnamOpulence 2025 – Seawoods Samajam’s Grand Onam Celebration

When: Saturday, September 6

Flower display: 10.30 am

Cultural programmes: 4.30 pm–9 pm

Where: Nexus Mall, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai

Organisers: Seawoods Malayali Samajam in association with Nexus, Seawoods

