Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Scenic Atal Setu road in Navi Mumbai turns dumping ground

Scenic Atal Setu road in Navi Mumbai turns dumping ground

Updated on: 23 August,2025 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shailesh Bhatia |

Top

On Thursday afternoon, this correspondent found a wide, scenic road leading towards Sector 51 and the JNPT Port in Uran strewn with heaps of rotting garbage. The backdrop of plush high-rises only made the sight more ironic

Scenic Atal Setu road in Navi Mumbai turns dumping ground

The scenic road leading to Atal Setu turned into a garbage dump. Pics/Shailesh Bhatia

Listen to this article
Scenic Atal Setu road in Navi Mumbai turns dumping ground
x
00:00

Once billed as Navi Mumbai’s next vibrant hub, Dronagiri township is now grappling with an ugly civic mess. A key stretch of the scenic road leading to Atal Setu and JNPT  has turned into an open dumping ground, with heaps of rotting garbage lying in the shadow of plush high-rises.

Once billed as Navi Mumbai’s next vibrant hub, Dronagiri township is now grappling with an ugly civic mess. A key stretch of the scenic road leading to Atal Setu and JNPT  has turned into an open dumping ground, with heaps of rotting garbage lying in the shadow of plush high-rises.

On Thursday afternoon, this correspondent found a wide, scenic road leading towards Sector 51 and the JNPT Port in Uran strewn with heaps of rotting garbage. The backdrop of plush high-rises only made the sight more ironic.




Amid the filth stood a board put up by CIDCO — the largest developer of Navi Mumbai’s satellite township — warning residents against dumping waste or debris, with the threat of action. The sign itself was evidence that the problem was routine.

Confirming this, Faida Hussain, whose small van was spotted at the site, said, “Every day, either I or my son Javed come here to collect scrap like glass, plastic and other valuables from the garbage dumped on Bhendkhal Road. We sell these to dealers.” He claimed that most of the waste is dumped from nearby buildings and villages, and the rest is supposed to be collected by a private agency.

Despite CIDCO’s warning board against dumping, waste continues to pile up
Despite CIDCO’s warning board against dumping, waste continues to pile up 

Dr Digambar Aher, a family physician and surgeon who runs a speciality clinic and daycare centre in the area, said, “Garbage dumping here is a common practice. Apart from being an eyesore, it poses a serious health hazard.”

When contacted, CIDCO PRO Priya Ratambe said that officers in the area had been alerted based on the video and photos shared by mid-day, and that swift action would be taken to find a permanent solution.

Local MLA Mahesh Baldi also assured mid-day that, now that the issue has been brought to his notice, necessary steps will be taken to stop the dumping and restore hygiene along the road.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

navi mumbai Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation uran cidco mumbai news mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK