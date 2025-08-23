On Thursday afternoon, this correspondent found a wide, scenic road leading towards Sector 51 and the JNPT Port in Uran strewn with heaps of rotting garbage. The backdrop of plush high-rises only made the sight more ironic

Once billed as Navi Mumbai’s next vibrant hub, Dronagiri township is now grappling with an ugly civic mess. A key stretch of the scenic road leading to Atal Setu and JNPT has turned into an open dumping ground, with heaps of rotting garbage lying in the shadow of plush high-rises.

On Thursday afternoon, this correspondent found a wide, scenic road leading towards Sector 51 and the JNPT Port in Uran strewn with heaps of rotting garbage. The backdrop of plush high-rises only made the sight more ironic.

Amid the filth stood a board put up by CIDCO — the largest developer of Navi Mumbai’s satellite township — warning residents against dumping waste or debris, with the threat of action. The sign itself was evidence that the problem was routine.

Confirming this, Faida Hussain, whose small van was spotted at the site, said, “Every day, either I or my son Javed come here to collect scrap like glass, plastic and other valuables from the garbage dumped on Bhendkhal Road. We sell these to dealers.” He claimed that most of the waste is dumped from nearby buildings and villages, and the rest is supposed to be collected by a private agency.



Despite CIDCO’s warning board against dumping, waste continues to pile up

Dr Digambar Aher, a family physician and surgeon who runs a speciality clinic and daycare centre in the area, said, “Garbage dumping here is a common practice. Apart from being an eyesore, it poses a serious health hazard.”

When contacted, CIDCO PRO Priya Ratambe said that officers in the area had been alerted based on the video and photos shared by mid-day, and that swift action would be taken to find a permanent solution.

Local MLA Mahesh Baldi also assured mid-day that, now that the issue has been brought to his notice, necessary steps will be taken to stop the dumping and restore hygiene along the road.