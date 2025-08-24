Breaking News
Mumbai civic body rolls out eco friendly measures for Ganeshotsav 2025

Updated on: 25 August,2025 12:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As part of the citywide initiative, over 275 artificial ponds have been set up across Mumbai to facilitate idol immersion, and the civic body has urged residents to use these ponds for eco-friendly celebrations. The Mumbai civic body has also encouraged home-based immersion using containers or community arrangements for smaller idols

BMC has distributed more than 990 tonnes of shadu (clay) free of cost to sculptors. Representational pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced extensive preparations to ensure a safe and environmentally conscious Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations. As part of the citywide initiative, over 275 artificial ponds have been set up across Mumbai to facilitate idol immersion, and the civic body has urged residents to use these ponds for eco-friendly celebrations. The Mumbai civic body has also encouraged home-based immersion using containers or community arrangements for smaller idols.

To promote the creation of sustainable idols, the Mumbai civic corporation has distributed more than 990 tonnes of shadu (clay) free of cost to sculptors across the city.


More than 1,025 sculptors have been provided free space for setting up pandals, allowing them to focus on artistic creation without logistical constraints.

Additionally, in a first-of-its-kind move, 10,800 litres of natural colours—including 7,800 litres of eco-friendly paint and 3,000 litres of eco-primer—have been provided on a trial basis to further encourage pollution-free celebrations. Sculptors have been urged to use these materials for painting Ganpati idols to reduce water pollution during immersions.

Public Ganesh mandal volunteers have received emergency management training to ensure smooth conduct of festivities. More than 1,000 volunteers were trained in crowd management, disaster preparedness, and first-aid measures, with practical demonstrations conducted to handle emergencies effectively.

For public mandals, the Mumbai civic body has launched a single-window online permission system for pandal approvals. Since the launch of this portal on July 21, more than 1,150 mandals have received permission for pandals.

The BMC has also implemented arrangements for nirmalya (floral offerings) collection and segregation, with materials that can be composted separated from those that cannot. The civic corporation has appealed to residents to cooperate with the waste management teams during the festivities.

Under the guidance of Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Additional Commissioner Dr Amit Saini, the Mumbai civic body is ensuring compliance with court orders, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, and state directives for eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations.

The Mumbai civic body has urged residents to actively participate in preserving natural resources while celebrating the festival, ensuring that Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 remains a model for eco-friendly celebrations.

