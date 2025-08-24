Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > From August 31 Mumbai Metro Line 3 will start Sunday services two hours early at 630 am

From August 31, Mumbai Metro Line-3 will start Sunday services two hours early at 6.30 am

Updated on: 24 August,2025 04:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) will begin operations at 6.30 am on Sundays from August 31 instead of 8.30 am. The change aims to benefit weekend travelers as the line expands. The full 33-km stretch from Aarey to Cuffe Parade is anticipated to open by September, pending safety certifications

From August 31, Mumbai Metro Line-3 will start Sunday services two hours early at 6.30 am

The BKC station on Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3. File Pic

Listen to this article
From August 31, Mumbai Metro Line-3 will start Sunday services two hours early at 6.30 am
x
00:00

Mumbaikars travelling on weekends via Metro Line-3 will now benefit from an earlier start on Sundays. From August 31, the Metro Line-3 trains are set to commence operations at 6.30 am. Currently the Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, starts its operations on Sunday from 8.30 am. 

Mumbaikars travelling on weekends via Metro Line-3 will now benefit from an earlier start on Sundays. From August 31, the Metro Line-3 trains are set to commence operations at 6.30 am. Currently the Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, starts its operations on Sunday from 8.30 am. 

While the services run from 6.30 am to 11 pm from Monday to Saturday, on Sundays, the first train in the underground corridor begins operations two hours later, at 8.30 am, to allow extra block time for balance testing and preparatory work for upcoming phases of the project.



The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which undertakes the operations of Metro Line-3, notified that the new timing will be effective from Sunday, August 31, ensuring that trains will now be available for travelling from 6.30 am onwards.


Mumbai Metro Line-3 full stretch operations on the cards soon

The total stretch from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade is 33 km, with 27 stations — 26 underground and one at grade. On October 7, 2024, a 13-km stretch between Aarey JVLR and BKC opened, followed by another 9-km stretch from BKC to Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli. 

Metro Line-3, popularly known as the Aqua Line, currently has an average passenger traffic of 70,000 per day, and there has been anticipation for the opening of the complete stretch, which was earlier expected in August but is now likely to happen in September, depending on trials and certifications.

In anticipation of the opening, the Metro app, which caters to the needs of computers, has updated its features and added all the stations of the unopened section up to Colaba. However, the stations on the tab do appear with a ‘closed’ tag in red. 

The eleven stations include Science Museum, which comes immediately after Acharya Atre Chowk — the last opened station on the southbound stretch. After the Science Museum, the stations are Mahalakshmi Metro, Jagannath Shankarsheth Metro, Grant Road Metro, Girgaon, Kalbadevi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate Metro, Vidhan Bhavan Metro, and Cuffe Parade.

Sources have revealed that the line is now awaiting fire safety certifications. As soon as the fire safety certification process is completed, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety inspections will conduct safety checks. Once cleared, the line will be opened to the general public.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai metro mumbai railways mumbai news mumbai trains churchgate BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex)

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK