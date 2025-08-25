Sharing a photo with her shaved head, Tannishtha Chatterjee reflected on the past 8 difficult months, including losing her father to cancer, and spoke about finding strength in the love and support of her friends and family

Tannishtha Chatterjee, who has appeared in films such as Joram, Parched , and Angry Indian Goddesses, said on Sunday via Instagram that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer.

Tannishtha penned a heartfelt note

Tannishtha posted a picture of herself with her shaven head and wrote a long letter in the caption. She wrote, "So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult- to put it mildly. As if losing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back, I got diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer. But this post is not about Pain. It's about love and strength. It can’t get worse than this. A 70-year-old mother and a 9-year-old daughter, both totally dependent on me. But in the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone. I found it in my amazing friends and my family, whose unwavering support brought genuine smiles to my face, even on the hardest days. In a world racing towards AI and robots, it’s the irreplaceable compassion of real, passionate humans that is saving me. It is their empathy, their messages, their presence – their humanity – that is bringing life back. Cheers to female friendships, the sisterhood that showed up for me with fierce love, deep empathy, and unstoppable strength. You know who you are – and I am endlessly grateful."

She expressed gratitude to her girl gang

She went on to say that this article is about how grateful she is to all the women that stood by her side and supported her during this difficult period. The second photo in her tweet featured her alongside other actors, including Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vidya Balan, and Divya Dutta.

She tagged the actors and said, "Cheers to female pals, the sisterhood that came through for me with passionate love, deep understanding, and indomitable power. You know who you are, and I'm eternally thankful."

Konkona commented, "You are just fantastic and motivating!! "I love you." Dia said, "We love you, Tan Tan." "You are our own warrior princess." Abhay Deol said, "Sending you love, Tan."

Tannishtha was most recently seen in Bindiya Ke Bahubali, which was launched on August 8 and is now accessible for free streaming on Amazon MX Player.