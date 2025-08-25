I am a 22-year-old guy and have been trying to get into a relationship for a while now. Many of my friends have girlfriends but I havent even been able to meet any girls. Even dating apps have been a disappointment even though I have tried them for months. I dont even know if people online are real, so I prefer trying to meet them in real life. The problem is, even though I socialise a lot and ask my friends to introduce me to other people, I have not been able to form any solid connection with anyone. I am looking for other places to meet people and hopefully ask someone out, but it feels as if everyone is busy and I am just left looking like the only desperate guy in my group. What should I do?You should think about your interests and try joining groups of people who share them. It is undeniably hard to meet new people, and technology has some advantages but also a lot of disadvantages, so socialising is a great idea. It may also help to stop approaching this from the perspective of dating and just open yourself up to possibilities when it comes to expanding your social circle. Relationships, or even dating, cant be forced. Peer pressure is hard to resist too, but comparing your love life to that of your friends is unfair to you because it leads to self-pity or insecurity. Keep doing what youre doing, allow yourself time, and you may be surprised at how things change when you least expect it. How can you tell if a man is married or single if he doesnt share much about his personal life?If your questions dont lead to satisfactory responses, and you get a feeling that he isnt being honest with you, thats a red flag you should take seriously. Not being able to take someones word is a sign that the person cant be trusted, without which no solid or true relationship is possible. The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com