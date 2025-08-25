Reality TV veteran Baseer Ali, known for Roadies and Splitsvilla, is entering Bigg Boss 19 with confidence and a clear plan. He embraces the tag of “reality star,” saying the pressure that comes with it is part of the journey

Baseer Ali has been a reality veteran when it comes to reality shows on TV. The actor is now entering the Bigg Boss 19 house with an intriguing streak of confidence. In an exclusive chat with mid-day, Baseer revealed his game plan, his close friend and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Moose Jattana's reaction and more.

Baseer on being known as a reality star

Baseer on the pressure of being a reality star, "I love being called a reality star. But if you want to be called a reality star, you gotta be okay to have the pressure. You gotta be able to take it, deal with it and yeah, that's a part and parcel of it. After your acting stint, you're back with Bigg Boss. What made you choose it? After acting, I realised I'm supposed to be here. That is not the playground I would choose. This is my playground. But definitely after Bigg Boss, I want to go back to acting."

Baseer then shared that he has followed the seasons of his former Roadies and Splitsvilla co-contestants, "Definitely followed their seasons. Prince bhai's season was one of my favourite seasons, and his game was absolutely mind-blowing. Like his performances, his tasks. He was definitely the reason I chose to do reality shows. Priyank, dear friend, I did both the shows with him. We played the whole journey together. I have an idea of his strengths and weaknesses. And then with Bigg Boss, he couldn't reach his potential. He got stuck in some controversy and came out. Then he got another chance to go back in. So his journey was very damaging, I feel. And then Pratik Sehajpal, I wouldn't say we're friends. We know who we are. We've met a couple of times. We've interacted. I personally am not a fan of gameplay of that sort. That's not my style at all. I would like to mention Shiv Thakare. That guy is a dear friend. We did Roadies together. Me, Priyank, Shiv. And I really adored Shiv's game. Very subtle, very real, very honest. We've known him for 8 years. We've seen the same guy on Bigg Boss. Not at all fake. So this is the take-home that I'm taking. Keep it simple. Whatever it is, it's done."

On his friendship with Moose Jattana

Yes. For most of the people who don't know Moose, I shifted to Bombay because of Moose. We did Roadies Africa together. And our friendship grew stronger. After the show, she called me and said, 'Baba, do you want to take a house with me in Bombay?' I was like, yo, let's go. And Moose and I shifted to Bombay. We lived together for a couple of years. And she's back in Australia now. And I've been busy with work. But when I told her, she was overwhelmed. She was extremely happy. She was like, you deserve to be here. And you got this.