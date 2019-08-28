VMA 2019: Priyanka Chopra photoshops herself into an awkward picture of husband Nick Jonas

hollywood

The Jonas Brothers won an award for their song, Sucker, at the recently concluded Video Music Awards (VMA) 2019, but Priyanka Chopra was not seen by husband Nick Jonas' side.

The Jonas family. Pic/Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account

The prestigious Video Music Awards (VMA) 2019 concluded recently wherein The Jonas Brothers won an award for their song 'Sucker'. The video of Sucker featured the Jonas wives - Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra - along with the Jonas brothers. While Danielle and Sophie accompanied their husbands Kevin and Joe to the awards function, Priyanka couldn't be there for Nick when the Jonas Brother won the award.

A photo of Kevin and Joe being kissed by their wives went viral. In the photo, Nick could be seen looking on with a sheepish expression on his face, which was awkward and cute at the same time. Apparently, PeeCee thought so too and decided to photoshop herself into the picture with her hubby.

The Desi girl took to Instagram to share the photoshopped picture and wrote, "I'm always with you @nickjonas Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I'm so proud of all of you! #sucker"

This photo shows that Priyanka's humour game is spot on. Now imagine the same picture without Priyanka Chopra in it, and we're sure you'll feel super bad for Nick just standing there all alone. But thanks to Pri, Nick now has someone to hold on to!

In case you missed the original pic or are finding it hard to imagine it before its photoshopped version, here it is.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, directed by Shonali Bose. The film is based on Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency disorder at the age of 13. The Sky Is Pink will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and will hit theatres in October 2019.

Director Shonali Bose in an interview with mid-day spoke about the film's completion, "I have always had an umbilical cord stretching between me and my actors in my prior movies. But in this film, that cord was the most intense it has ever been. I had an emotional and honest relationship with my actors. Priyanka, Farhan, Zaira and Rohit [Saraf] have surpassed my expectations with their performances."

