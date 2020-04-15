VVS Laxman: Being friends with Indian cricketer doesn't mean you get IPL contract

VVS Laxman shares his views on players being part of IPL on Star Sports Hindi show Cricket Connected: “If you’re friendly with any Indian player it doesn’t mean that you are getting IPL contract. As a mentor, I’m on the auction table and we select players, those international players that have played exceptionally well for their country and can add value to the franchise. Friendship with any Indian player doesn’t ensure entry into the IPL.”

Former Cricketer VVS Laxman shared his views on IPL being held before the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup on Star Sports 1 show Cricket Connected and said, “I think some of the cricket boards will be encouraging the fact that IPL is a big tournament, and everyone acknowledges that. And just before the World Cup it will set the tone for a hectic cricket season. But I just hope that everything is normal, and no one is in danger. And once that happens, I am sure the IPL should kick off the cricket calendar.

Former Cricketer VVS Laxman sharing his thoughts on Michael Clarke’s comment on being nice to team India doesn’t get you an IPL contract exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, he said, “Just by being nice to someone doesn’t get you a place in IPL. Any franchise will look at the player’s caliber and value add to the team, which gives them desired results by winning matches/tournaments. These are the kind of players who get IPL contracts. So just being nice to someone will not earn you a spot in the IPL.”

Former Cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth reacts to Michael Clarke exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, he said, “You do not win matches just by sledging. Aussie’s loss is a loss, his statement was ridiculous I would say. If you ask Nasser Hussain or Sir Vivian Richards who are experienced players, you can never score runs or get wickets through sledging. You need to play good cricket and showcase determination; you need to bowl well to get wickets and bat well to achieve targets. Sledging cannot help in any way according to my opinion”

