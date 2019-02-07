Wadia hospital gets Rs 10 lakh in 24 hours for Baby Tiger's treatment

national

Do-gooders open their purse strings for baby Tiger who was abandoned just hours after his birth. Tiger was initially treated in a hospital in Ulhasnagar, but was moved to Wadia following a serious brain infection

Mumbai and others have opened up their hearts and purses for Baby Tiger, flooding the crowd-funding site that Wadia Hospital had roped in, with Rs 10 lakh in a single day. Hours-old Tiger was found by a couple in a nullah in Ambernath on December 30. Tiger was initially treated in a hospital in Ulhasnagar, but was moved to Wadia following a serious brain infection.

According to doctors, Tiger's health has been rapidly improving following the surgery. After bills towards his treatment started rising, the hospital had decided to opt for crowd-funding and roped in crowd-funding organisation Ketto. Within hours of the appeal, the site was flooded with funds from 674 donors, reaching Rs 10.39 lakh within 24 hours.



Tiger after his brain operation last week

Mini Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospital said Tiger was showing improvement post the surgery. "He is being fed with milk from our milk bank and is on antibiotics now. We have sent the liquid collected from his brain for testing. The course of treatment will depend on the report," she told mid-day.

Baby Tiger, born just hours earlier, was found in the nullah of Ulhasnagar by a local resident who reached out to social activist Shivaji Ragade and his wife Jayashree who were in the area attending a wedding. The couple immediately took the infant to Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar.



The couple who found him

However, there, the infant developed an infection in the brain and was transferred to Bai Jerbai Wadia Hopsital in Parel on January 28. Since then, Tiger has been under the treatment of Wadia doctors. He was also operated on the brain to reduce the infection. Doctors have said that his condition is now stable. A CT scan done had showed an accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid inside his skull which could pose a serious threat if it was infected. The fluid has been sent for further tests to find out if he needs another brain surgery.

Zaheer Adenwala, co-founder, Ketto, said, "We started the fund-raising activity on Tuesday night, and within 24 hours we reached the target. We are very happy to help the child who was abandoned at the nullah."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates