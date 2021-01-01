Wagle Ki Duniya: Aanjan Srivastava, Sumeet Raghavan welcome you to their sweet abode this New Year

Gear up to welcome the Wagle family into your homes and hearts with the New Year. As we head into 2021 with hope and anticipation, Sony SAB has unveiled the first look of Wagle Ki Duniya in a fresh, new avatar. The promo evokes family goals, while giving audiences a compelling reason to spend quality time with their loved ones.

Stepping in the New Year, promising happiness and aspirations, Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey will ferry the viewers on a nostalgic ride while also perfectly showcasing the highly relatable ambitions of today's middle class. Sony SAB and Wagle Ki Duniya will bring alive a mesmerizing camaraderie between Mr. Wagle (Aanjan Srivastav) and Jr. Wagle (Sumeet Raghavan).

The show invites the fan to a new era signaling a commitment to spread happiness, joy and laughter while also narrating stories of a family that we have traditionally loved. A story of a common man set in the modern, progressive, complex and aspirational India is set to entertain and inspire us in 2021.

Bringing in the warmth and love of a family, the show will also feature Bharati Achrekar as Mrs. Wagle, while also introducing a new era of Wagle Ki Duniya featuring the supremely talented Pariva Pranati who plays Rajesh Wagle’s wife.

Adding a dash of youthful energy to the cast will be Sheehan Kapahi and Chinmayi Salvi who will be playing the roles of Rajesh and Vandana's children, Atharva and Sakhi Wagle respectively.

Aanjjan Srivastav, who will play the role of Srinivas Wagle said, "I look forward to entertaining our audience once again with relatable, light-hearted and fun stories. For years, people have addressed me as Wagle and have given so much love to Wagle Ki Duniya. However, this time on Sony SAB, we are coming with a fresh new version of Wagle Ki Duniya that will look at today's common man's dilemma, which I am sure everyone will be able to relate with. I still miss our golden days, but I am glad that my colleague Bharati Achrekar is joining us for the show too."

Bharati Achrekar, who will essay the role of Radhika Wagle, said, "It is extremely overwhelming to be back with one of India's most beloved television shows. Wagle Ki Duniya struck a chord with the common man of 80s and 90s, and this newer version will do the same for today's common man and his issues. Today, when everyone is inside their homes, carrying all their work problems with them, Wagle Ki Duniya aims to bring a whole new world for our audience, where they forget their worries and learn to laugh at their problems. People have reinvented their family bonds during the past 9 months and they will relate to this show on another level. I am glad someone took the effort to bring Wagle Ki Duniya with a newer perspective, and I can definitely say they are doing justice to this show."

Sumeet Raghavan, who will essay the role of Rajesh Wagle said, "It feels great to be associated with Sony SAB and Hatsoff productions once again and that too to bring alive a fans' favourite classic like Wagle Ki Duniya in a new avatar. To be able to reprise a beloved character is a huge task, but one that I am extremely eager to take on. I hope I am able to capture the little nuances that made Mr Wagle the endearing character that he is and bring joy to the audience through this performance."

Pariva Pranati, aka Vandana Wagle added, "There couldn't be a better start to 2021 as Sony SAB and Hatsoff productions gleefully take us to the surreal world of Wagles. I feel proud to have got an opportunity to be associated with one of India's iconic shows and I am looking forward to welcoming the audiences to our world soon."

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey coming soon on Sony SAB.

