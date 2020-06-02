Wajid had tested positive, says brother Sajid

In a jolt to Bollywood, music composer Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, passed away at a hospital in Mumbai. The music composer was laid to rest at the Versova cemetery with close friends and family members in attendance.

Wajid, 42, one half of the composer duo Sajid-Wajid, died in the wee hours of Monday due to Coronavirus, he also had underlying kidney issues. "He died of a cardiac arrest," Sajid informed while confirming that the composer had tested positive. "He was buried around 1 pm. Because of the lockdown, only 20 people were allowed for the funeral. There was police security and barricades in place. Only close family, including brother Sajid and friends from the industry were present," said a source.

Sajid-Wajid made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya (1998) and went on to work on the actor's various films including Garv, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Veer and the popular Dabangg franchise. Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like Mera hi jalwaa, Fevicol se and for Akshay Kumar in Chinta ta ta chita chita from the film Rowdy Rathore, among others. He recently co-composed Khan's songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai bhai, which the actor released on his YouTube channel.

