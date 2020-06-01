Wajid Khan's funeral: Late composer's wife, kids, brother Sajid Khan and Aditya Pancholi pay their respects

Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passed away in wee hours of Mumbai on Monday, June 1, due to complications arising out of a kidney infection. He was 42. Bollywood celebrities mourned his untimely demise and paid their condolences on social media. He was laid to rest at Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai.

Wajid Khan's wife Maryam Asif Siddiqui was present during the funeral of her late husband along with her children. Khan's brother and music director Sajid Khan, and actor Aditya Pancholi, were among those who were present.

Sajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo at brother Wajid Khan's funeral: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

Wajid Khan's wife and children arrive to pay their respects.

Wajid Khan's wife and children arriving for his funeral: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

Aditya Pancholi and celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim were among the first few Bollywood celebrities, who came in to pay his last respects to the music composer:

Aditya Pancholi at Wajid Khan's funeral: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

Aalim Hakim spotted at Wajid Khan's funeral: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

The funeral was attended by a limited number of people that had his close friends and family members due to the restrictions laid down by the government amid Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about his untimely demise, music composer Salim Merchant told PTI, "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical."

The music composer duo Sajid-Wajid made their Bollywood debut with Salman's 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and went on to work on actor's various films including Garv, Tere Naam, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Partner and the popular Dabangg franchise. Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like Mera He Jalwa, Fevicol Se and for Akshay Kumar in Chinta Ta Chita Chita from the film Rowdy Rathore, among others. He recently co-composed Salman's songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, which the actor released on his YouTube channel.

