Wake-up call! Jacqueline Fernandez' new morning ritual is what we all need right now

Jacqueline Fernandez is waking up at 7.23 am sharp lately. She does not need an alarm clock as a parrot perches itself on the window sill and keeps squawking till she is out of bed. The actor shared her morning ritual by posting a picture of the bird that refuses to fly away.

Talking about how Jacqueline is managing work during the lockdown, the actress stated, "Lucky for us we have zoom now so we can do our conferences and not have to physically be around and in offices to actually get our meetings done. I'm riding and I actually somehow find myself quite busy, it's great I'm trying to be as productive as possible try to stay sane and that's possibly the only way for me to do that."

Speaking about her yoga sessions while she is al home, the actress shared, You can go into khubra which is really good for your back and it also tightens up your legs. Another thing that you could possibly add to that is a combination of 3-4 sets of squats, 3-4 sets of lunges, and something that I have been doing when I practice my Yoga is handstands as when you do handstands you actually work your arms, shoulders, and back. If you can hold a plank and do as many variations of planks in addition to all of that."

On the work front, the actress has Attack with John Abraham coming up. She was last seen in Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news