Want to impress Akshay Kumar? Here's what you have to do!

With the depleting green cover, it is always pleasant to spot some freshness around us. Actor Akshay Kumar spotted "a little bit of green" on his way to shoot on September 18. However, it is worth mentioning that he got lucky because of an auto.

The Khiladi Kumar came across an auto-rickshaw that had small pots with flowers attached to its side. The actor felt extremely proud of the driver and was impressed by his efforts to go green in his own little way.

Akshay Kumar shared photos of the auto on his Instagram account. Check it out right here:

The actor was recently seen in Mission Mangal. The Baby actor recently treated his fans with the first look of the upcoming drama Prithviraj in which he will play a 12th-century Indian warrior. He will also be seen in Sooryavanshi, Housefull 4, Laxmmi Bomb, and Good News.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates