Want to know what Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff do during the quarantine life? Find out!

Updated: Mar 24, 2020, 14:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Disha Patani has taken to her Instagram account and shared a video with Krishna Shroff, telling her fans how the girls are spending time during their quarantined life!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Disha Patani
Since everyone in the world is quarantined due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities are getting more and more creative. You all must be knowing by now what all the other stars have done, now find out what Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff are doing.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Baaghi 2 and Bharat actress shared a fantastic video with Shroff and shared how the ladies are spending time during their quarantined life. It is basically a dance video that could even impress Tiger.

Take a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

This is how we do it #quarintinelife @kishushroff ðÂÂ­ðÂ¤£

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMar 24, 2020 at 2:01am PDT

And that's not all, the two lovely ladies even made a TikTok video that went viral on Instagram and a user even shared it. If you haven't seen it yet, see it now:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#Dishapatani #krishnaShroff

A post shared by Entertainment Fan Page (@facc2911) onMar 23, 2020 at 3:16pm PDT

On the work front, Patani has films like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, KTina, and Ek Villain 2 coming up.

