Want to live with Shah Rukh Khan in Mannat? The actor quotes the price

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has millions of fans worldwide. The actor recently decided to engage with his fans through Twitter. The actor urged his fans to send in questions using the hashtag #AskSRK and he would try to answer as many as possible. SRK was asked a wide range of questions, some of them serious, some of them witty, and the actor responded to them with ease.

One of the questions, that the Happy New Year actor asked what would be the rent of one room in Mannat, his lavish bungalow in Bandstand, Bandra. Keeping to his usual self, SRK replied, "30 saal ki mehnat mein padega".

30 saal ki mehnat mein padega. https://t.co/Y3qfb7IMdk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

One of the fans, who shares her age with Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan asked for his advice. The actor gave sensible advice to her. Here's what he said:

Don’t let any negativity uninspire you in your journey. U r beautiful because of who u are... https://t.co/w6R16tlkFm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Another user pointed out that all his recent films have flopped and asked his reaction for the same. True to his nature, SRK gave a very witty response.

Bas aap Dua mein yaad rakhna. https://t.co/YRYfCjR67K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Not only fans but actor Riteish Deshmukh too had a question for the superstar. Riteish asked about one life lesson SRK has learnt from his son, to which he tweeted back, "Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game."

Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game. https://t.co/YoG90FVN6E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in December 2018 and since then has been missing from action. The superstar is said to be on a short break from the movie. There was a strong buzz that the Chennai Express star had said yes to a film, which will be directed by Aditya Chopra. More recently, there was news that SRK is in talks with Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee Kumar in a film. The actor has been regularly dismissing reports of signing his next film.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates