Want to see Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff promoting a film together? Maybe next time!

Fans that were desperately waiting to see Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff together on the celluloid will have their wishes fulfilled on October 2 when they appear together in Siddharth Anand's War. It's the story of an officer gone rogue for reasons we'll figure out after we see the film. How this battle between a protege and his master culminates will make for an exciting watch. There is, however, some bad news too! Since Roshan and Shroff are pitted against each other in this action-packed adventure thriller, they have decided to lock horns in real life too.

No, there's no Cold War between the actors. It's just that YRF's marketing team has decided to promote this saga uniquely. To infuse some realism into film promotions, the two actors will promote the film separately, and might also take subtle or scathing digs at each other. They already did with that with imaginative t-shirts that took jibes at their respective Superhero films, Krrish and A Flying Jatt. It's now time to take their War to the next level.

A source says, "The entire marketing campaign of War has been designed to build the intense on-screen rivalry between Hrithik and Tiger. And looks like the team is going to do something extremely innovative and radical. In order to build the ferocious showdown between the two, the makers have decided that Hrithik and Tiger won't meet during promotions! They would be doing everything separately and constantly build the element of war between the two. The makers want audiences to see Hrithik and Tiger for the first time on the big screen! It's disruptive but will definitely position the promise of the film brilliantly."

Anand said, "War pitches two of the biggest action superstars in this huge showdown and we want to hold the magic of seeing them going after each other and increase the anticipation for the movie. Hrithik and Tiger have fought each other mercilessly and we wanted to translate this onscreen rivalry into an off-screen conversation point. They will not share the same stage during the promotions of the film. The team is designing events and moments that pitch them against each other at every given opportunity. You have to wait and watch for this plan to unfold."

