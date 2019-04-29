Want to tell friend how I feel about her

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have a crush on a girl who is also a close friend. We have been in the same class at college for two years and spend as much time together as possible. The whole class thinks we are in a relationship, but we are not. I want to though, because I really like her. I think she has a soft corner for me, too. What should I do? Should I propose to her? If I do and she rejects me, I am afraid of losing my friendship, too.

— Abesh K

If you have known this girl for two years and call her a close friend, it's safe to assume she wants to be your friend too. Jeopardizing it by telling her how you feel doesn't seem likely. I don't know if 'propose' is the word I would use though, because it makes sense to simply have a conversation and get a sense of how she looks at you. If the two of you can have a mature discussion and evaluate whether or not there is potential for a relationship, there should be no danger to your friendship provided you are open to the possibility that she may not feel the same way about you.

I have wanted to be with this guy for the longest time, but he doesn't want to commit. We date often, but I know he is also seeing other women. Should we get into an open relationship? It will hurt me, but it may be the only way for us to be together.

If the idea of an open relationship hurts you, and you want to consider it just because you want to be with someone, aren't you setting yourself up for disappointment right at the start? Wanting to be with someone is great, but the chances of that working out are higher only when it is based on mutual respect and acceptance, so I suggest you think carefully about how you will be able to come to terms with an open relationship.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

