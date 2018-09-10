'War book' and 'suicide vest' paint Boris Johnson into a corner

international

Tories fire at former UK foreign secretary over his 'suicide vest' remark against PM Theresa May's Brexit plan, and a controversial dossier on his sex life

Boris Johnson. Pic/AFP

Britain's former foreign secretary Boris Johnson Sunday came under fire from different sides of his Conservative party in the wake of a controversial dossier on his personal life and his fresh attack on British Prime Minister Theresa May by comparing her Brexit plans with a "suicide vest".

The Tories were rocked by revelations that May's aides drew up a dossier on the former Cabinet minister's flamboyant sex life in an apparent effort to prevent him from becoming Prime Minister. The document, leaked to the 'The Sunday Times by a Conservative party source, contains a catalogue of explosive allegations about Johnson's sexual liaisons and damning assessments of his character.

The 4,000-word so-called "war book" was allegedly prepared during the post-Brexit referendum Conservative party leadership election in 2016 but shelved as Johnson withdrew from the race to make way for Theresa May as party leader. The dossier accuses Johnson of "lying" about his affair with the socialite Petronella Wyatt, who had to abort his child, and claims he had an affair with the journalist Anna Fazackerley "on one occasion visiting both her and Petronella Wyatt on the same night". Downing Street and Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) categorically denied circulating the document or ordering any updating of the dossier.

The latest controversy came as the former Cabinet minister fired a new round in his war over Brexit with May when he claimed that her Brexit strategy had strapped a "suicide vest" around the UK Constitution and handed the detonator to Brussels.

