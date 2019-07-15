War teaser celeb reaction: Here's what Jackie Shroff, Karan Johar has to say about the action flick

bollywood

YRF actioner War teaser is out. Celebrities like Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Karan Johar and Ananya Panday took to their social media handles and applauded the teaser.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in a still from the teaser

The teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War is finally here and it's sure to send chills down your spine. Bollywood celebs and netizens are leaving no unturned in showering love and appreciation for the teaser.

In the 53-second teaser, we can see Hrithik and Tiger sporting interesting looks and pulling off high-octane stunts as they try to outdo each other as action heroes.

Take a look at the teaser:

One of the first reactions came from Tiger's father Jackie Shroff. Jackie took to twitter recalling the time when Hrithik was assisting his father Rakesh Roshan during the shoot of the film 1993 film King Uncle. At the sets, the Super 30 actor used to take good care of Tiger.

Jackie wrote, "I remember the moment when @iHrithik was assisting in king Uncle and @iTIGERSHROFF was a lil Kid and how he used to look after my boy now facing one the most talented handsome Lad who my Boy Adores. Blessed [sic]."

Apart from Jackie, celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Karan Johar and Ananya Panday took to their social media handles and applauded the teaser.

Ananya took to Instagram to comment on the teaser and wrote, "Can't wait". Disha, on the other hand, wrote, “Its insane.”

Producer Karan Johar took to Twitter and said, "Now this is what you call a teaser!!!!!!!!!!! Boom!!!!! War!!!! Box office mania [sic]!!!!!!”

Bipasha Basu wrote, "It's just Wowwwwwwwww [sic]".

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Holy shit..too excited [sic]".

Singer Guru Randhawa said, "This looks massive (Sqaure) Wow is the word for #war @iHrithik paji and @iTIGERSHROFF bhai. Killing it in a big big way [sic]"

Speaking about the movie, the makers have decided to strictly keep everything under wraps. Before giving out the teaser on July 15, the title and visuals, despite the fact that the film's release is less than three months away, was not revealed at all.

According to a source in the film unit, producer Aditya Chopra wants nothing about the film to be revealed. The strategy to build secrecy around the project was therefore created to raise anticipation and continuously garner hype.

"The makers wanted to position the promise of two of the biggest action heroes of our generation --- Hrithik and Tiger --- taking on each other. Thus, the working title 'Hrithik vs Tiger' came into existence.

"The working title has been widely publicised because the makers wanted just one simple thing --- to register the marketing promise of a showdown between two of the biggest and the best action superstars of Indian cinema," added the source.

Also starring Vaani Kapoor, the Yash Raj Films production is set to release on October 2.

