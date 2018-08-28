Wash basin brokens, toilet seats damaged aboard Ferozpur-Mumbai Punjab mail

national

After three months of upgraded facilities the non-AC coach of Ferozpur-Mumbai Punjab train came back with wash basins broken, toilet seats damaged and taps and other utilities missing

Just a few months after introduction of passenger-friendly amenities, this is the state of affairs

Three months ago, the Central Railway upgraded facilities in a non-AC coach of Ferozpur-Mumbai Punjab Mail. Last week, the pilot project received a punch in the gut when the express train came back with wash basins broken, toilet seats damaged and taps and other utilities missing.

Chief Public Relations Officer, CR, Sunil Udasi said, "Efforts were made by providing upgraded toilets with tiled floors and walls, a standard seat and water cistern for improved flushing and addressing [the issue of] stench, in one non-AC coach... It worked fine for the first two months, barring theft of taps and mug. Our luck ran out last week, when the rake returned with the first toilet vandalised; a few days later, the second one also was desecrated.

"We appeal to our passengers... vandalising property not only denies others the use of the same, but is also a setback for us and discourages our teams. It also questions the very basis of improvements and innovations."

Vandals everywhere

In 2016, just 10 days after its launch, the Mahamana Superfast Express was found in ruins. Same with the Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express.

