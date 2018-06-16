Waste-to-energy conversion plant at Deonar dump yard pushed back
BMC's ambitious plan of starting a waste-to-energy plant at Deonar dumping ground has been pushed back further. After contractors sought a month, the civic body has given more time to start the project
BMC's ambitious plan of starting a waste-to-energy plant at Deonar dumping ground has been pushed back further. After contractors sought a month, the civic body has given more time to start the project.
Earlier, BMC had floated tenders for the project twice, but there had been no response. Finally, when the tender was re-floated, with time given for bids till June 12, a few contractors showed interest.
A senior official from the SWM department said, "BMC has proposed processing of 650 metric tons garbage daily to generate 10MW ...some companies have shown interest and sought time to fulfil the requirements of tender conditions."
650MT
Garbage BMC wants to process daily in the plant
