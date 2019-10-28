MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

WATCH: A dog drives a bike with two pillion riders; video is breaking the internet

Published: Oct 28, 2019, 08:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Soon after the video was posted, people started sharing their shock and while some called it 'insane', some said that it was 'extremely unsafe'

Pic courtesy/@klara_sjo
Pic courtesy/@klara_sjo

Just when you think you've seen it all, the internet serves up something stranger than your wildest imagination. In a jaw dropping video doing the rounds of Twitter, a dog can be seen riding a bike with his two paws on the handle.

Did you think it was possible? We certainly didn't. But after looking at this video, we had no choice but to believe it. Take a look at the video here: 

Soon after the video was posted, people started sharing their shock and while some called it 'insane', some said that it was 'extremely unsafe'. Some even suggested that the video was shot in Brazil. While the original uploader of the video is not known, Twitter users shared it like hot cakes.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

viral videos

Watch video: Man traps dog in washroom seemingly for sexual abuse

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK