Watch Afghanistan at World Cup 2019, says former batting coach Umesh Patwal

Afghanistan's former batting coach Umesh Patwal not surprised by their seven-wicket win over Ireland; says they will conquer some big teams at the mega event in England

The victorious Afghanistan team with their trophy after beating Ireland at Dehradun yesterday. Pic/AFP

Afghanistan registered their maiden Test win yesterday when they beat Ireland by seven wickets at Dehradun. This triumph was special for the Asghar Afghan-led side, who tasted Test success within one year, in just their second Test, after losing to India in Bangalore last June.

Riding on a 139-run stand between Rahmat Shah (76) and Ihsanullah Janat (65 not out) for the second wicket, Afghanistan achieved the victory target of 147 convincingly on Day Four. Shah, who missed his century by just two runs in the first innings, was declared player of the match. Afghanistan's exploits in the longer format did not surprise the team's former batting coach Umesh Patwal. "Yes, I expected such a dominating performance [against Ireland]. It's a talented bunch of players.



Umesh Patwal

We could have done well in the first Test [against India] as well, but playing against the No. 1 team in the world and in India, it was a big task. Afghanistan have been playing there [at Dehradun] for the last one year and are now habituated to the wicket and climate. They used home conditions well and showcased good cricketing skills. They are good enough to beat a few more teams in the coming years," Patwal, who is now Nepal's batting coach, told mid-day over the phone from Abu Dhabi yesterday.

Patwal also spoke very high of Shah and Asghar. He said: "Rahmat Shah would be similar to Ajinkya Rahane. Though both have their own style of batting, their mindset is very similar. Rahmat has been the most consistent batsman in the Afghan line-up. He would be of great value in England during the World Cup. Asghar Afghan as he has changed his name recently [from Asghar Stanikzai] is the most improved player in terms of his captaincy and batting skills."

Patwal, who worked with the Afghan team right from their qualifying tournaments till the Asia Cup last September, sent out a warning to their World Cup opponents in England. "This team will create a lot more records. They will surprise the whole world with their performances and have ability to beat some big teams. Plus, they have a coach like Phil Simmons who is a big positive for this talented side," remarked Patwal, who is currently helping Essex county team on their pre-season tour to UAE, along with former South Africa Test cricketer Simon Harmer.

