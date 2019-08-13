Watch: Crocodile spotted on roof of a house in flood-affected Belgaum

national

Reptile creates panic among the villagers after being spotted on the roof of a house in flood-affected Raybag taluk in Belgaum

Belgaum (Karnataka): In a video that was shared on social media, a crocodile was spotted on the roof of a house in flood-affected Raybag taluk in Belgaum which created panic among residents. The crocodile was spotted on Sunday and it escaped from the area before the forest officials could reach the spot. The onlookers threw stones to get the animal off the roof.

#WATCH A crocodile lands on roof of a house in flood-affected Raybag taluk in Belgaum. #Karnataka (11.09.19) pic.twitter.com/R5GxaDRMDL — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Karnataka has been struggling with heavy floods and downpour which claimed over 40 lives. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), over 14 people are missing since August 1. The state disaster monitoring centre has also said that 5, 81,702 people have been evacuated from the flood-hit areas.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was briefed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Karnataka. Rescue and relief operations are underway in the state and Belgaum district.

On Saturday, Yediyurappa had announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to next of kin of the deceased. Meanwhile, all schools and colleges namely government and private in affected flood-hit districts will remain closed till August 15.

When it comes to Maharashtra, the forest department, in the month of July had rescued a total of nine full-grown Indian Marsh Crocodiles from the residential areas of Chiplun city. The crocodiles seem to have washed into the cities due to flooding of rivers. Ganesh Mehendale of Mahad-based Organisation for Wild Life Studies (OWLS), said, "It's a common monsoon phenomenon as the crocodiles often undertake local migration during this time and when it floods, some of them become disoriented and thus reach the cities."

