Watch: Donald and Melania Trump walk hand-in-hand at Taj; FLOTUS tweets video

The first lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump was recently in India along with her husband Donald Trump.

They spent nearly an hour on Monday at the Taj Mahal which was their second stop after arriving in India for their two-day visit.

Melania Trump took to the micro-blogging site to share a 47-second video which shows them enjoying the marble monument which was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

She wrote, "One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the breathtaking Taj Mahal!" she tweeted, along with a video of the Trumps taking a guided tour of Taj Mahal.

As the couple walked hand-in-hand, the complex was completely cleared of any other visitor or staff.

One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the breathtaking Taj Mahal! pic.twitter.com/7Oz7h431Q0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 26, 2020

"The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture. Thank you India," Mr Trump wrote in the visitors' book soon after stepping into the complex for a private visit.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates