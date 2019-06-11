Watch: Heartbreaking video of Elephants take out funeral procession for dead calf goes viral

national

The video has tapped into the emotional side of tweeples, who agreed that 'humans can learn a lot from animals.'

Screengrab from the video

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Praveen Kaswan on Twitter saying, “This will move you !! Funeral procession of the weeping elephants carrying the dead body of the child elephant. The family just don’t want to leave the baby."

This will move you !! Funeral procession of the weeping elephants carrying dead body of the child elephant. The family just don’t want to leave the baby. pic.twitter.com/KO4s4wCpl0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 7, 2019

In the video, an adult elephant trudges outside the forest carrying the dead calf and carefully walks across, before dropping the carcass on the road. Thereafter, the elephant steps ahead and stands in reticence. The rest of the herd emerges from the forest and collects around the carcass, following which, the elephants proceed together inside the forest with the dead calf.

The video was shared by the officer on June 7, and so far the post has gathered more than 14,000 “likes” and over 6,500 retweets. Tweeple were indeed moved by the hearbreaking video and left several comments on this clip.

What a moving scene. My heart goes out to the mother .May God give her some comfort — PRAKASH NAYAK (@SRIPRAKASH76) June 7, 2019

As if mother elephant had brought the carcass on the street, just to show to the humans.



I think it wanted to say something... — govindswaroop (@govindswaroopd) June 7, 2019

Omg!!! First time I hv seen such video.. Really very touching.ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¢âÂ¹ï¸Â — Sumita BhattâÂÂï¸ÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ðÂÂÂ (@Sumita09445393) June 7, 2019

Compassion love and togetherness. What they have and we humans lack in this age — Divya Mukundan (@DiVpops) June 8, 2019

Animals have so much more dignity than us... — iReddy_Sona (@ireddy_sona) June 7, 2019

Salute these noble animals. — Satyavaan (@satyavaanX) June 7, 2019

Heartbreaking ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥

They are better than humanðÂÂ¢ — Abhimanyu (@abhimanu11c43) June 7, 2019

These so called animals have more emotions then many so called human being in today's world. — Satish Tiwari (@ipsontheway) June 7, 2019

What would you comment on the video?

