Watch: Heartbreaking video of Elephants take out funeral procession for dead calf goes viral

Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 22:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The video has tapped into the emotional side of tweeples, who agreed that 'humans can learn a lot from animals.'

Screengrab from the video

A heartbreaking video of a herd of elephants taking out a "funeral procession" for a dead calf is going viral on Social media. The video has tapped into the emotional side of tweeples, who agreed that 'humans can learn a lot from animals.'

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Praveen Kaswan on Twitter saying, “This will move you !! Funeral procession of the weeping elephants carrying the dead body of the child elephant. The family just don’t want to leave the baby."

In the video, an adult elephant trudges outside the forest carrying the dead calf and carefully walks across, before dropping the carcass on the road. Thereafter, the elephant steps ahead and stands in reticence. The rest of the herd emerges from the forest and collects around the carcass, following which, the elephants proceed together inside the forest with the dead calf.

The video was shared by the officer on June 7, and so far the post has gathered more than 14,000 “likes” and over 6,500 retweets. Tweeple were indeed moved by the hearbreaking video and left several comments on this clip.

